Equity mutual funds witness record net outflows in November

MUMBAI: Equity mutual funds saw net outflows trebling to a record high in November even as Indian stock markets touched multiple fresh highs during the month, surging 11%. Net outflows from equity mutual fund schemes were at ₹13,004 crore in November compared with ₹3,991.01 crore in the previous month, as per data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Equity mutual fund schemes have seen continuous outflows since July amid mounting redemption pressure. Net redemptions in equity mutual funds were at ₹27,113.17 crore last month, up from ₹20,238.97 crore in October.

Equity mutual fund schemes have seen continuous outflows since July amid mounting redemption pressure. Net redemptions in equity mutual funds were at ₹27,113.17 crore last month, up from ₹20,238.97 crore in October.

According to NS Venkatesh, CEO, Amfi, continuous outflow from equity mutual fund schemes in November was largely attributable to profit booking by investors on the back of surge in equity markets. "There could be further profit booking as stock markets continue to surge ahead," he said in a conference call.

All equity schemes recorded outflows in November, Amfi data showed. Last month, multi-cap funds saw outflows of ₹2,842.08 crore, large-cap funds ₹3,289.18 crore, large and mid-cap funds ₹615.16 crore, mid-cap funds ₹1,317.15 crore, and small-cap funds saw outflows worth ₹1,031.23 crore.

During November, monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contribution declined marginally to ₹7,302 crore from ₹7,800 crore in October. Venkatesh said the decline was the result of public holidays in the month, adding that the residual money will be come in December.

Domestic institutional investors have been consistently dumping shares, and sold a record ₹48,319.17 crore worth of stocks in November.

Indian markets have recovered over 70% from their March lows while valuations are stretched out.

Meanwhile, gold exchange traded funds (ETF), which have been among the top picks of investors amid the pandemic, saw an outflow in November for first time since March. Outflows from gold ETF totalled ₹1,41,09 crore in the month.