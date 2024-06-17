Mutual Funds
ET Money’s acquisition by 360 ONE - Should you be worried or excited?
Neil Borate 4 min read 17 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Will 360 ONE allocate capital to ET Money and let it retain its independence, or will it seek to push the customers towards more lucrative, higher-margin distribution businesses?
The acquisition of ET Money by 360 ONE WAM Ltd raises some questions for users and investors of the Times Group-owned direct mutual fund investment platform—the largest corporate effort in the past decade to provide investment advisory to retail investors.
