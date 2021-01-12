Fresh SIP registrations spike in December

MUMBAI: Fresh SIPs in mutual funds surged in December, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). At 14.22 lakh fresh SIPs, it was a 34% increase from the 10.63 lakh registered in November. Discontinued SIPs also rose from 7.24 lakh in November to 7.76 lakh in December, but the pace was slower. This pushed down the SIP closure ratio (Stopped SIPs/Fresh SIPs) to 54%, below the 70-80% range in previous months, and a positive sign for India’s mutual fund industry.

MUMBAI: Fresh SIPs in mutual funds surged in December, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). At 14.22 lakh fresh SIPs, it was a 34% increase from the 10.63 lakh registered in November. Discontinued SIPs also rose from 7.24 lakh in November to 7.76 lakh in December, but the pace was slower. This pushed down the SIP closure ratio (Stopped SIPs/Fresh SIPs) to 54%, below the 70-80% range in previous months, and a positive sign for India’s mutual fund industry.

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

"We have also seen a jump in SIPs in December. However, this may be because of non-working days at the end of November leading to some November SIPs being registered in December. We have asked our RTA, KFintech, for a clarification on this," said Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. However, this may not fully explain the December rise, given the magnitude.

Monthly SIP inflows also rose to 8,418 crore in December from ₹7,302 crore in November.

The mutual fund industry recorded steady outflows from equity funds in the second half of 2020 as investors booked profits following a sharp rise in the stock market. A record jump in demat accounts in 2020, expected to hit 1 crore new demat accounts in FY21, suggests that some investors switched to direct stock investing from mutual funds. December was no exception, with record outflows of ₹13,121 crore from equity mutual funds. However, if the jump in SIPs sustains in the coming months, it may lead to softening of flows out of mutual funds.