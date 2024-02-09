NFO Alert: Everything you need to know about Groww Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund

Groww Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Groww Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index-TRI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme opened for public subscription on February 09, 2024, and will close on February 23, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.

What kind of mutual fund scheme is this? This is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index-TRI. This product is suitable for investors

Looking for returns that correspond to the performance of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Total Return Index subject to tracking error

Looking for returns that correspond to the performance of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Total Return Index subject to tracking error

Seeking long-term capital growth What is the main objective of investing in this fund? The scheme seeks investment return that corresponds to the performance of the Nifty Smallcap 250 Total Return Index subject to tracking error. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme? Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹ 500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity related securities of companies constituting the underlying index (NIFTY Smallcap 250 Index-TRI) 95% 100% Very High Debt & Money Market Instruments / and units of debt schemes# / units of debt ETFs 0% 5% Low to Medium

To date, many other asset management companies (AMCs) have launched similar funds in India. The following table illustrates the fund names along with their past three-year returns, thus, highlighting their efficacy in one's investment portfolio

Name of the fund house Name of the fund Three-year returns (in %) Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund 32.20 HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund - Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund 32.09 Edelweiss Mutual Fund Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund - ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund - SBI Mutual Fund SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund - Source: AMFI (As of February 09, 2024)

The performance of the scheme shall be benchmarked to the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index - TRI. Since the scheme is an index fund, the compositions are such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme.

This scheme involves no "Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The "Exit Load" would also be "Nil".

Abhishek Jain has been chosen as the dedicated fund manager of the scheme.

The scheme involves "Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.



