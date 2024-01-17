NFO Alert: From objective to risk, everything you should know about Groww Banking and Financial Services Fund
Groww Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Groww Banking & Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, investing in banking and financial services-related stocks.
