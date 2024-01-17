Groww Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Groww Banking & Financial Services Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, investing in banking and financial services-related stocks.

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 17, 2024, and will close on January 31, 2024. The scheme re-opens for ongoing subscription and redemption within five business days from the date of allotment of units.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the banking and financial services sector. This product is suitable for investors who are

Looking for long-term capital appreciation, with an investment horizon of 5 - 10 years

Seeking investments predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of the companies engaged in the financial services sector

Looking to benefit from growth opportunities and the potential of companies engaged in banking and financial services and other related sectors

Seeking investing opportunities across multiple BFSI sub-sectors

Having a slightly higher risk appetite

Already having a well-diversified portfolio, and are looking for some amount of concentration for the potential of out-sized returns.

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate consistent long-term returns by investing in equity and equity-related instruments of banking and financial services companies and other related sectors/companies. The fund aims to capitalise on the growth opportunities and growth potential of various sub-sectors within the BFSI sector, including (but not limited to) banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, asset management companies, capital market participants, fintech players, etc. (This includes companies benefiting from or contributing to the growth of the banking and financial services sector).

However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of ₹500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Instruments Equity and equity-related securities including convertible bonds and debentures and warrants carrying the right to obtain equity shares Companies coming out with IPO i.e. Investments in securities or related instruments will either in listed or to be listed companies. Securities created and issued/ guaranteed by the Central and State Governments and/or repos/reverse repos in such Government Securities as may be permitted by RBI (including but not limited to coupon bearing bonds, zero coupon bonds, and treasury bills). Debt obligations of domestic Government agencies and statutory bodies, which may or may not carry a Central/State Government guarantee (including but not limited to Indian Government Bond, State Development Loans issued and serviced at the Public Debt Office, Bonds issued by Central & State Government PSUs which are guaranteed by Central or State Governments). Corporate debt (of both public and private sector undertakings) including non-convertible debentures (including bonds) and non-convertible part of convertible securities. Short Term Deposits of banks (both public and private sector) and development financial institutions to the extent permissible under SEBI Regulations. Money market instruments permitted by SEBI/RBI, having maturities of up to one year or in alternative investment for the call money market as may be provided by the RBI to meet the liquidity requirements. h. Certificate of Deposits (CDs). Commercial Paper (CPs), Commercial Usance bills Repo of corporate debt securities Triparty repo on Government securities or treasury bills, Bills re-discounting, as may be permitted by SEBI from time to time. Securitised Debt, excluding foreign securitised debt The scheme may invest in units of overseas Mutual Funds schemes / ETFs with similar investment objective or strategy / foreign securities having banking & financial services theme Securities Lending and short selling as permitted by SEBI from time to time Derivative instruments like interest rate swaps, index futures, stock futures, index options, stock option, warrants, convertible securities, or any other derivative instruments that are permissible or may be permissible in future under applicable regulations. To reduce interest rate risk in a debt portfolio, the scheme may hedge the portfolio or part of the portfolio (including one or more securities) on weighted average modified duration basis by using Interest Rate Futures (IRFs) (both perfectly and imperfectly hedged). Any other domestic fixed income securities as permitted by SEBI / RBI from time to time Investment in units of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) & Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) ADRs / GDRs issued by Indian company’s, foreign securities subject to necessary regulatory requirements Foreign Equity and Equity Related Instrument Interest rate swaps, forward rate agreements, interest rate futures Units of Mutual Fund Schemes Government securities having an unexpired maturity up to one year

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such banking and financial services funds. These include:

Mutual Fund House Name of the Fund TATA Mutual Fund Tata Banking And Financial Services Fund SBI Mutual Fund SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund Baroda BNP Paribas Banking and Financial Services Fund Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Banking and Financial Services Fund ITI Mutual Fund ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking and Financial Services Fund Nippon India Mutual Fund Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mirae Asset Banking and Financial Services Fund ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund IDBI Mutual Fund IDBI Banking & Financial Services Fund Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Banking & Financial Services Fund LIC Mutual Fund LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund Source: AMFI (As of January 17, 2024)

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The scheme would be benchmarked against the Nifty Financial Services Total Return Index.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be charged “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme?

The fund manager of the scheme is Anupam Tiwari.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

