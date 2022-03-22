HDFC Mutual Fund filed a scheme information document (SID) with SEBI for India’s first Defence Fund - HDFC Defence Fund - an open-ended equity scheme that will be investing in defence & allied sector companies.

The allied sectors include aerospace, explosives, shipbuilding, industries /stocks present on the SIDM (Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers) list or any other similar industries/stocks that are allied to the defence sector.

The scheme invests in companies across market capitalization and will use a bottom-up approach to identify companies. Further, to achieve diversification, the scheme may also invest up to 20% of the assets in companies other than defence and allied sector companies.

This fund will be benchmarked to the recently introduced Nifty India Defence Index TRI (Total Returns Index). The top constituents of the index by weightage are Solar Industries India, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, BEML, MTAR Technologies, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers. In terms of sector representation, industrial manufacturing and chemicals sector make up for 79 per cent and 21 per cent of the portfolio respectively.

The portfolio of the scheme will comprise companies that are constituents of not just the benchmark Index but also other companies which are classified/covered under the defence sector.

Note that, since the scheme is a sectoral fund, the investment concentration is likely to be high.

The fund will be primarily managed by Abhishek Poddar. The minimum subscription during the NFO period as well as the continuous offer period will be ₹5,000.

The launch of the scheme by the fund house will be subject to SEBI’s approval.

