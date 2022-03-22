HDFC Mutual Fund files for India’s first Defence Fund

This fund will be benchmarked to the recently introduced Nifty India Defence Index TRI (Total Returns Index). The top constituents of the index by weightage are Solar Industries India, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics, BEML, MTAR Technologies, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers. In terms of sector representation, industrial manufacturing and chemicals sector make up for 79 per cent and 21 per cent of the portfolio respectively.