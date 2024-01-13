Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / NFO Alert: From objective to risk, all you need to know about HDFC Nifty PSU Bank ETF
MintGenie

NFO Alert: From objective to risk, all you need to know about HDFC Nifty PSU Bank ETF

Abeer Ray

HDFC Mutual Fund announced the launch of the HDFC Nifty PSU Bank ETF. The scheme opened for public subscription on January 12, 2024, and will close on January 23, 2024.

HDFC Mutual Fund launches the HDFC Nifty PSU Bank ETF as a part of its new fund offers.

HDFC Mutual Fund announced the launch of the HDFC Nifty PSU Bank ETF, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The scheme opened for public subscription on January 12, 2024, and will close on January 23, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

What kind of a mutual fund scheme is this?

This is an open-ended exchange-traded fund scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty PSU Bank index. This product is suitable for investors seeking

  • Returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the NIFTY PSU Bank index (TRI), over the long term, subject to tracking error.
  • Investment in securities covered by the NIFTY PSU Bank index (TRI).

What is the main objective of investing in this fund?

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the NIFTY PSU Bank index, subject to tracking errors. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

How may one invest in this scheme?

Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of 500 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Types of Instruments

Indicative allocations (% of total assets)

Risk Profile

Minimum

Maximum

Securities covered by NIFTY PSU Bank Index (TRI)

95%

100%

Very High 

Debt Securities & Money Market Instruments, units of Debt Schemes of Mutual Funds

0%

5%

Low to Medium 

Are there similar mutual funds in the market?

To date, many asset management companies (AMCs) have launched such Nifty bank exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include:

Mutual Fund House

Nifty Bank ETF

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Nippon India ETF Bank BeES

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund 

ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank ETF

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

KotakBETF

SBI Mutual Fund

SBI-ETF Nifty Bank

Axis Mutual Fund

Axis Banking ETF

HDFC Mutual Fund

HDFC Banking ETF

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Aditya BSL Banking ETF

UTI Mutual Fund

UTI Bank ETF

HDFCMutual Fund

HDFCNifty Bank ETF

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank

DSP Mutual Fund

DSP Nifty Bank ETF
Sourcehttps://www.tickertape.in/indices/nifty-bank-index-.NSEBANK/etfs 

How will the scheme benchmark its performance?

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty PSU Bank index (TRI). The above index has been chosen as the benchmark since the scheme will invest in stocks that are constituents of the NIFTY PSU Bank index. Thus, the composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the Scheme.

The Trustee reserves the right to change the benchmark for the performance of the scheme in conformity with the investment objectives and appropriateness of the benchmark subject to SEBI (MF) regulations, and other prevailing guidelines, if any by suitable notification to the investors to this effect.

By the investment objective and tracking error definition, the scheme performance will be compared with the total returns of the NIFTY PSU Bank index.

Are there any entry or exit loads to this scheme?

This scheme involves no “Entry Load", which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load" would also be “Nil".

Who will manage this scheme?

Abhishek Mor and Arun Agarwal are the designated fund managers of this scheme.

Does the fund contain any inherent risk?

The scheme involves “Very High Risk" as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

