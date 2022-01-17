Here’s all NRIs should know while investing in MFs in India

Complete your KYC: NRIs must complete their know your customer (KYC) requirements before investing in mutual funds in India. The NRI must submit the duly filled KYC form and attested KYC documents by courier/post to the Sebi registered intermediaries who are completing the KYC such as a mutual fund distributor or registered investment advisor. Online platforms may have enabled webcam based KYC in some cases. Raj Khosla, managing director, MyMoneyMantra.com said, “An NRI has to submit a recent photograph, certified copies of permanent account number (PAN) card, proof of residence outside India, passport copy and a bank statement for verification purposes. In some cases, the NRI may have to visit the Indian embassy in the country of residence for in-person verification. The KYC form will also enquire whether the funds will be repatriable or not." Further, suppose you give someone POA (Power of Attorney) to operate investment procedures on your behalf. In that case, you and the POA need to sign the KYC documents. Once KYC is complete, the NRI can invest in mutual funds and give redemption orders online. However, NRIs should be mindful of the exchange rate risk involved. Indian mutual funds mostly invest in rupee denominated assets and hence the value of such investments declines if the rupee falls against other currencies. This affects the total returns that NRIs get from their mutual fund investments. However, there are fund-of-funds that invest in markets outside India also. These operate on par with other mutual funds in India.