How does ELSS offer wealth creation benefits along with tax-saving?

So ideally a person with minimum of seven years of time horizon should invest in ELSS. This is better suited for a person who is young and has longer period available with him to reach his financial goals. I do not mean to say that you will not get returns in ELSS in three years’ period but there is a probability of your investment in this product not doing good during the period. So go for ELSS if you do not need the money for next seven years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}