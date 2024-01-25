How does investing in ELSS funds help you save on taxes year after year?
The Income Tax Act of 1961, under Section 80C, enables taxpayers to avail a deduction of up to ₹150,000 from their taxable incomes by investing in specific eligible instruments, including ELSS funds.
As the financial year draws to a close, maximizing tax benefits through Section 80C deductions becomes essential for numerous taxpayers. It serves as an excellent method to decrease your taxable income and potentially minimize your tax obligations. These investments can fall into either non-market-linked or market-linked categories. The former pose no risk, while the latter may expose investors to fluctuations associated with market movements, experiencing both highs and lows.