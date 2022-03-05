How equity mutual fund investors can use Ukraine selloff to their advantage

Given the recent geo-political uncertainty and potential rate hike measures by US Fed and other global central banks in the future, we remain cautious in the short to medium term. However, from a long term perspective we are very positive owing to the various reform initiatives such as RERA, GST, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, China + 1 strategy, reduction in corporate tax rate etc. carried out by the Government coupled with a strong pipeline of infrastructure related initiatives lined up over the next several years. Also, unlike the US, India’s corporate profit to GDP remains low and hence in cycle terms, India is far from peak both in terms of corporate profits and valuations. Owing to these factors, we believe Indian business cycle is set to improve further.