How India's top 10 mid-cap mutual funds fare on liquidity stress test
An analysis of top 10 mid-cap funds, in terms of AUM, showed schemes would need 2-17 days to liquidate 25% of portfolio, 4-34 days to liquidate 50% in times of market turmoil
MUMBAI : India's top small-cap fund managers will take anywhere between a day and 17 days to liquidate a quarter of their portfolios during market upheavals, as revealed by stress tests conducted by various fund houses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message