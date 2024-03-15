How India's top 10 mid-cap mutual funds fare on liquidity stress test

MUMBAI :India's top small-cap fund managers will take anywhere between a day and 17 days to liquidate a quarter of their portfolios during market upheavals, as revealed by stress tests conducted by various fund houses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asset managers would likely require a minimum of three days and a maximum of 34 days to exit half of their mid-cap stocks.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated these stress tests following concerns about potential market bubbles, primarily fuelled by the overenthusiasm of retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sebi had voiced apprehensions regarding the lofty valuations of small-cap and mid-cap stocks, advising money managers to cap inflows into these schemes.

The Nifty Midcap 100 Index has gained 55% in one-year period, far in excess of Nifty 50’s 29% gain during the same period.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had said that by March 15, the regulator would introduce a stress testing disclosure format for small- and mid-cap funds. This move aims to provide investors with clarity on the potential liquidation timeline of these funds under adverse market conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mid-cap MF stress test

Test outcomes HDFC Mid-Cap Fund, the largest with assets under management (AUM) worth more than ₹60,000 crore, would need 23 days to exit 50% of its portfolio and 12 days to liquidate 25%. The top 10 investors hold 1.41% of scheme's AUM.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, with the second-highest AUM at ₹39,738 crore, would take 34 days to offload 50% of its stocks and 17 days for 25% of the portfolio. The top 10 investors hold 4.9% of the fund’s AUM.

Nippon India Growth Fund, with an AUM of ₹24,480.78 crore, would take seven days to liquidate 50% of its portfolio and 4 days to sell 25%. The top 10 investors hold 1.54% of the fund’s AUM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Magnum MidCap Fund, with ₹16,467 crore worth of AUM, would take 24 days to exit 50% of its portfolio and 12 days to sell off a fourth . The top 10 investors' share in the scheme's AUM is 1.66%.

DSP Midcap Fund, with an AUM of ₹16,302 crore, would take 17 days to liquidate 50% of its portfolio and nine days to sell off a fourth . The top 10 investor share in scheme's AUM is 1.82%.

Implications of the stress test The stress test methodology considered a scenario with only 10% market participation for the schemes, assuming the average traded volume observed over three months would triple during stress periods. Mutual funds were given a concession to exclude the least liquid 20% of their portfolio by weight from the liquidation calculation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The findings underscore the need for investors to understand the liquidity dynamics of small-cap funds, especially during turbulent market conditions. These results also highlight the significant variability in liquidation capabilities among funds, influenced by portfolio composition and market conditions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!