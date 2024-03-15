How India's top 10 small cap mutual funds stand on liquidity stress test
An analysis of top 10 small-cap funds, in terms of AUM, showed schemes would need 6-30 days to liquidate 25% of portfolio, 12-60 days to liquidate 50% of portfolio under stress conditions
MUMBAI : India's top small-cap fund managers will require substantial time, in some cases up to 30 days, to liquidate a quarter of their portfolios during market upheavals, as revealed by stress tests conducted by various fund houses.
