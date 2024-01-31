In January 2024, the Indian stock market experienced peaks, yet it was characterized by intermittent fluctuations rather than steady growth. The frequent downturns led to concerns among investors, prompting some to keep cash reserves and suggest resorting to bottom fishing. Despite notable fluctuations with both gains and losses, the optimistic anticipation of the upcoming interim budget has revitalized the market, propelling it to new highs once more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recent performance of the Indian stock market can be aptly characterized as truly remarkable. A swift surge of approximately 75% from pre-COVID highs and an astonishing 180% from the lows during the crash has genuinely astonished even the most seasoned investors.

India is anticipated to emerge as one of the world's swiftest-growing economies, as per IMF projections indicating a 7.4% GDP growth in 2024. The robust economic forecast is favourable for corporate earnings and instills confidence among investors. Consequently, the Indian equity market reaching unprecedented peaks has left equity mutual fund investors wrestling with a blend of enthusiasm and caution.

The Indian government has initiated various policy reforms such as privatization endeavours, infrastructure development, and initiatives to enhance the ease of doing business. These reforms have attracted foreign investment and elevated domestic business sentiment. Consequently, numerous mutual funds are generating higher returns. However, seasoned and prudent investors emphasize the importance of exercising caution and avoiding being overly swayed by the current momentum.

Consultations with market experts and seasoned professionals indicate that maintaining a balance of optimism and prudence is crucial for effectively managing mutual fund investments. In contrast to stock market investors who engage in both long and short-term strategies, mutual fund investors tend to adopt a patient, long-term approach. This fundamental difference in investment philosophies contributes to varying perspectives and opinions on the market and investment strategies between the two groups.

Take for example, what Viral Bhatt, Founder, Money Mantra advises about mutual fund investments. Bhatt says, “The Sensex being at a record high requires careful consideration for your mutual fund investment strategy. Different approaches depend on your existing portfolio and risk tolerance. If you have an existing portfolio and investment plan, then {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stick to your plan : Avoid emotional decisions based on market highs. Continue with your SIPs or scheduled lump sum investments unless your asset allocation needs reassessment.

: Avoid emotional decisions based on market highs. Continue with your SIPs or scheduled lump sum investments unless your asset allocation needs reassessment. Review asset allocation : Ensure your equity-debt mix aligns with your risk tolerance and financial goals. High markets might prompt rebalancing if your equity exposure exceeds your comfort level.

: Ensure your equity-debt mix aligns with your risk tolerance and financial goals. High markets might prompt rebalancing if your equity exposure exceeds your comfort level. Revisit fund selection: Evaluate individual fund performance within your portfolio. Consider switching underperforming funds or those deviating significantly from their investment mandate. If you're a new investor or haven't started investing yet, then

Invest cautiously : Don’t chase the high market. Stagger your investments through SIPs or smaller lump sums to mitigate risk.

: Don’t chase the high market. Stagger your investments through SIPs or smaller lump sums to mitigate risk. Focus on asset allocation : Choose funds suited to your risk appetite and investment horizon. Large-cap and balanced funds offer more stability compared to mid-cap or small-cap funds.

: Choose funds suited to your risk appetite and investment horizon. Large-cap and balanced funds offer more stability compared to mid-cap or small-cap funds. Seek professional advice : Consult a financial advisor for personalized guidance and portfolio construction based on your circumstances.

: Consult a financial advisor for personalized guidance and portfolio construction based on your circumstances. Avoid fear of missing out ( FOMO ): Don’t rush into investment decisions based on market euphoria. Invest steadily and stick to your long-term plan.

( ): Don’t rush into investment decisions based on market euphoria. Invest steadily and stick to your long-term plan. Maintain an emergency fund : Ensure sufficient savings to cover unforeseen expenses before investing.

: Ensure sufficient savings to cover unforeseen expenses before investing. Don't try to time the market: Predicting market highs and lows is nearly impossible. Invest regularly and focus on long-term wealth creation. Abhishek Tiwari, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, PGIM India Mutual Fund added, "We believe an all-time high is just a number. In the long run, markets follow earnings growth. Whenever markets run up sharply in a short period, mutual fund investors may consider rebalancing their asset allocation in sync with their risk profile and goals. In a bull run, all kinds of companies run up. Hence, investors will do well to stay away from the frothy part of the market. For fresh allocations, it is advisable to invest in funds with high quality and growth companies. It is advisable not to chase returns and stick to asset allocation - spread out your risk by investing in a mix of assets like equity, debt, gold, and alternatives so that the downside risk is mitigated, to some extent. Investors can also consider increasing allocation towards fixed income funds such as Money Market Funds and Gilt Funds as part of their debt allocation."

Hiren Thakkar, Proprietor, Hiren S Thakkar & Associates Chartered Accountants adopts a distinct view on his mutual fund investments. Thakkar shared, “At this juncture, I would prefer to increase allocation to the Chinese and Hong Kong markets, considering the cheap valuations. Both are trading at a single-digit P/E. Indian markets are trading at a premium to emerging markets. One can look for the Edelweiss Greater China Equity Fund and the Mirae Asset Hang Seng Tech ETF." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ascent of the market doesn't assure a sustained upward trajectory. Achieving success in mutual fund investments requires diversification, discipline, and a focus on the long term. Regardless of market fluctuations or trends, investors need to have clarity regarding their investment amounts and frequency to attain their financial goals.

