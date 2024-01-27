Mutual Funds: How to open an SIP account online? A step-by-step guide

Opting for an equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) represents a prudent approach to attain both investment growth and tax benefits. These funds predominantly allocate investments to equities, known for historically delivering superior returns compared to asset classes such as debt or fixed deposits. Consequently, ELSS emerges as an attractive choice for those seeking to create long-term wealth. Nevertheless, investors with an inclination towards ELSS must be prepared to initiate online systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts for investing in these funds.

Offering an excellent method to steadily build your wealth and reach your financial objectives, putting in money through SIPs eliminates the need for market timing and instill a sense of discipline in your investment practices.

However, for newcomers to the world of investing, the prospect of opening an online SIP account may appear intimidating. Fear not! This step-by-step guide is designed to lead you through the process within minutes, enabling you to quickly begin enjoying the advantages of SIPs.

Step 1: Collect your documents

Before immersing yourself in the online realm, make sure you have the following documents readily available:

PAN Card: Essential for any financial transaction, this serves as your tax identification number.

Proof of address: Any valid document, such as an Aadhaar card, driving license, utility bill, or bank statement with your current address, will suffice.

Cancelled cheque: Required for linking your bank account for automatic SIP payments.

Step 2: Select your platform

Various platforms provide SIP investment options, ranging from mutual fund websites and investment platforms to your bank’s website. Research different platforms to identify one that aligns with your requirements and provides the SIPs that pique your interest.

Step 3: Fulfill the KYC requirements

Know Your Customer (KYC) verification is a compulsory procedure for all financial transactions in India. Many platforms provide e-KYC, allowing you to upload your PAN card and Aadhaar card, and finalize the process with a video call for immediate verification.

Step 4: Enroll and establish an account

On your selected platform, furnish your fundamental details such as name, email address, and phone number for registration. After completing the registration, proceed to follow the prompts to establish your investment account.

Step 5: Select your SIP

Now that your account is configured, explore the range of available SIP options. Take into account factors such as investment objectives, risk tolerance, and fund performance before making your choice. Keep in mind that investing is a long-term endeavour, so opt for a SIP that aligns with your extended financial goals.

Step 6: Configure your SIP particulars

Define the SIP amount you intend to invest, choose the frequency (monthly, quarterly, etc.), and set the starting date. Alternatively, you have the option to initiate a lump sum investment initially and commence your SIP at a later date.

Step 7: Connect your bank account

Submit your bank account details, including the cancelled cheque information, to establish the link for automatic SIP payments.

Step 8: Review and validate

Thoroughly examine all the information you’ve input, including your SIP amount, frequency, and bank account details. Once everything is accurate, confirm your SIP to initiate your investment journey.

The procedure for initiating an SIP may exhibit slight variations based on the selected mutual fund company and your existing investment accounts. Before determining the timing and location for SIP investments, investors should contemplate examining additional factors, including

Minimum investment threshold : SIPs come with diverse minimum investment requirements. Select one that aligns with your budget and financial objectives.

: SIPs come with diverse minimum investment requirements. Select one that aligns with your budget and financial objectives. Exit load : Certain SIPs impose exit loads, comprising penalties applied if you withdraw your investment before the designated lock-in period concludes. Ensure to review the exit load terms before investing.

: Certain SIPs impose exit loads, comprising penalties applied if you withdraw your investment before the designated lock-in period concludes. Ensure to review the exit load terms before investing. Distinguishing SIP from lump sum investment: While SIPs advocate consistent investments in smaller amounts, you may contemplate a lump sum investment if you have a substantial sum at your disposal. Nonetheless, keep in mind the challenge of market timing, and recognize that SIPs provide the advantage of spreading costs over time.

Engaging in any SIP or investment necessitates meticulous thought and planning, taking into account factors such as risk tolerance, return expectations, financial goals, and the regular investment amount. Keep in mind that whether you opt for SIP or another method, conducting thorough research and gaining a clear understanding of the specific SIP and its associated terms is essential before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!