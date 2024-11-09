How to plan a secure retirement with fixed-income and low-risk funds?

Approaching retirement, especially when you’re responsible for your family’s well-being, comes with mixed feelings—excitement, and a bit of apprehension. If you’re like many people nearing retirement, you're probably asking: How can I make sure our savings provide us with a stable, reliable income without risking it in volatile markets?
Here’s a clear guide to building a retirement plan that prioritises security, stable income, and peace of mind.
At 58, with a family to support, you’ve likely invested in growth assets like equities over the years. Those investments have hopefully helped your wealth grow, but now it’s time to shift focus. The goal isn’t just growth—it’s consistency and dependability. This is where fixed-income and low-risk funds come in.
Think of fixed-income funds as the financial equivalent of a steady heartbeat. They don’t race ahead, but they keep everything running smoothly, even when markets get rocky.
A Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) can provide you with a regular income by allowing you to withdraw a set amount each month from your investment. Here’s why SWPs are particularly valuable for retirement:
When building your retirement portfolio, it’s essential to balance between growth potential and safety. Let’s break down how this can look:
To calculate a retirement corpus that can generate a ₹40,000 monthly income, estimate how long you’ll need it to last and factor in a safe withdrawal rate. For example:
Many retirees consider dividends from mutual funds or stocks, but these come with uncertainties. Dividends depend on the company’s profits and market conditions, which aren’t always reliable. With SWPs, however, you’re in control—there’s no dependence on fund performance or company payouts, just regular, scheduled income. This predictability makes it easier to budget your expenses.
Taxes matter, especially in retirement when every bit counts. With SWPs, your withdrawals are treated as partial redemptions, so you only pay tax on the capital gains, often at a favourable rate. In contrast, dividends are taxed at a flat rate, which can be less efficient.
Retirement planning doesn’t end at retirement! Each year, check in on your finances:
If your needs change or inflation increases, consider adjusting your withdrawals or switching to a more conservative allocation.
Rebalance if necessary, and make sure your equity and debt portions stay within your target range.
Retirement should be about comfort and peace of mind. With a well-planned SWP and a balanced asset allocation, you can create a predictable income stream without taking on excessive risk. This strategy not only supports your financial needs but also gives you the freedom to enjoy retirement without the worry of unpredictable income.
Chakravarthy V., Cofounder and Executive Director, Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt Ltd.
