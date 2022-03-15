HSBC Mutual Fund launched CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2028 Index Fund

As per the fund house, the fund focuses on the rich steepness of the curve vs the shorter end. As per the example given in their presentation, yield pickup between 3 to 6 years (target maturity) is 80 basis points versus only 30 basis points in 6-10 years. It added that the 6-year segment remains a sweet spot for investments as the steepness of this segment over 1-3 year is high. It is also less volatile than 10 years and above segment.