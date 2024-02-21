 Hybrid mutual funds: Why should you opt for the blend of equity and debt? | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 21 2024 13:46:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.10 2.87%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,149.25 0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 775.05 1.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 283.00 -1.72%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.75 -0.07%
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Hybrid mutual funds: Why should you opt for the blend of equity and debt?
BackBack
MintGenie

Hybrid mutual funds: Why should you opt for the blend of equity and debt?

MintGenie Team

Hybrid mutual funds is a broad category which entails seven types of mutual fund categories. The latest AMFI data shows there are a total of 149 hybrid mutual fund schemes. The most popular ones are dynamic asset allocation and arbitrage hybrid funds with 31 and 27 schemes, respectively

Hybrid mutual funds have allocation to equity and debt. The ratio, however, varies from category to category.Premium
Hybrid mutual funds have allocation to equity and debt. The ratio, however, varies from category to category.

A number of mutual fund houses recently rolled out hybrid mutual funds. For instance, PPFAS (Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services) rolled out a balanced advantage fund, Quantum and Mahindra Manulife have also launched their multi asset allocation fund schemes lately. 

Hybrid mutual fund is a broad category that entails seven types of mutual fund categories. The latest AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data shows there are a total of 149 hybrid mutual fund schemes. Out of these, the most popular ones are dynamic asset allocation (31), arbitrage funds (27) and combined category of balanced & aggressive hybrid funds (31), shows the AMFI data as on Jan 31, 2024. 

Ratio between equity and debt differs

As the name suggests, hybrid mutual funds have allocation to equity and debt. The ratio, however, varies from category to category.

For instance, in conservative hybrid funds, allocation to debt instruments fluctuates between 75 to 90 percent in debt instruments while the remaining to equity.

ALSO READ: Flexi-cap vs large-cap: Which mutual fund is better and why?

Balanced hybrid funds, at the same time, have 40 to 60 percent allocation to equity and remaining to debt. In case of aggressive funds, 65 to 80 percent allocation is made to equity while the remaining to debt instruments.

Dynamic asset allocation or balanced advantage funds are flexible in terms of allocation to equity (0 to 100 percent) and debt (0 to 100 percent).

Multi asset allocation funds are mandated to invest in at least 3 asset classes with a minimum allocation of at least 10 percent in each class.

Arbitrage schemes follow an arbitrage strategy with minimum 65 percent investment in equity and equity related instruments.

Equity savings mutual funds have exposure to equity and equity related instruments (minimum 65 percent), debt instruments (minimum 10 per cent) and derivatives (minimum for hedging). 

Why should you invest?

One of the key reasons to invest in hybrid mutual funds is that these schemes give sizeable exposure to equity, and hence to the market upside — while protecting the downside by investing in debt instruments such as sovereign and corporate bonds.

It is vital to note that investors should opt for the category of hybrid mutual funds based on the risk appetite. For instance, those with a high risk appetite can opt for aggressive hybrid funds or equity savings while the ones with moderate or low appetite can opt for balanced and conservative hybrid funds, respectively.

“If your risk-taking ability is moderate, you are new to equity investments and if you have mid-term goals ranging from 5 to 8 years in this case you need such a type of fund which can offer equity return but also provide downside protection. Hybrid funds offer both these benefits," says Preeti Zende, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and Founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services.

“You can also club these funds as part of pure equity funds for long-term goals as they help to reduce overall risk in the portfolio and enjoy better taxation as well," she adds. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Feb 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App