Hybrid mutual funds: Why should you opt for the blend of equity and debt?
Hybrid mutual funds is a broad category which entails seven types of mutual fund categories. The latest AMFI data shows there are a total of 149 hybrid mutual fund schemes. The most popular ones are dynamic asset allocation and arbitrage hybrid funds with 31 and 27 schemes, respectively
A number of mutual fund houses recently rolled out hybrid mutual funds. For instance, PPFAS (Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services) rolled out a balanced advantage fund, Quantum and Mahindra Manulife have also launched their multi asset allocation fund schemes lately.