ICICI MF informs about the rebalancing of Bharat 22 ETF

As specified in the index methodology, rebalancing of the Index is conducted annually by the Index provider, Asia Index (AIPL). As per the notice by the AMC, the Index provider has announced rebalancing date for the Index as March 21, 2022. On account of the above, a stock weight cap of 15% and sector weight cap of 20% as per the index methodology shall be applied to the Index. The corresponding changes shall also be reflected in the portfolio of the Scheme.

