ICICI Pru MF files draft SID for G-Sec Index Fund-Dec 2030

The portfolio of eligible securities invested by the Scheme is expected to have, in aggregate, fundamental characteristics such as modified duration, weighted average maturity, aggregate credit ratings, aggregate Yield-to-Maturity (YTM) etc. along with other liquidity parameters in line with Nifty G-sec Dec 2030 Index. The Issuer weight of the Scheme will be broadly in line with the Issuer weights in the Index subject to suitability and availability G-secs.; The Scheme, in general, will hold all of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index in the same proportion as the index.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}