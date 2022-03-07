ICICI Prudential MF exposed to debt issued by Rosneft-owned Nayara Energy

"Nayara Energy is an entity incorporated in India. It has not been subjected to any sanctions. It just happens to have a Russian shareholder, which too is holding less than 50% of Nayara's shareholding. Nayara has low dependence on Russian entities, less than 1% of its purchase and sales are with Russian entities. Recently Nayara's shareholders infused capital aggregating USD 500 million into the company which was primarily used for deleveraging. Currently Nayara's net debt is less than its projected full year EBITDA, with significant expansion of its gross refining margins. CARE has recently confirmed Nayara's AA credit rating. All these factors give comfort and make the likelihood of default, rather unlikely in this paper," said a person with knowledge of the matter who declined to be named.