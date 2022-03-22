Target Maturity Index Funds are passive investments in debt securities that aim to replicate the composition of the underlying index and have a specific maturity date. These funds typically hold securities to maturity and follow a roll-down approach.

The indicative yield to maturity as on February 8, 2022 is 6.64 per cent. The index shall mature on September 30, 2027.

In terms of state/UT selection, the top 15 states/UTs are selected based on their outstanding amount as on February 8, 2022 maturing during the six-month period ending September 30, 2027.

In the case of security selection, for every selected state/UT, as on February 8, 2022, the most recently issued SDL maturing during the six-month period ending September 30, 2027 is selected to be part of the index.

The scheme falls under the category of relatively high interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk.

The interest rate risk – fluctuation in bond prices with change in interest rates in the economy – will be higher if the investments are not held till maturity. There is a risk of mark-to-market losses if the funds are withdrawn before maturity.

The new fund offer opened for subscription on March 21, 2022 and closes on March 23, 2022. The entry load and exit load is nil for the scheme. The minimum subscription amount during the NFO period is ₹1,000 and multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

The performance of the scheme would be benchmarked against the Nifty SDL Sep 2027 Index and its fund managers are Anuj Tagra, Chandni Gupta and Naresh Chaudhary.

In terms of taxation, when invested for over 3 years, gains are taxed at 20% after indexation. If held for less than 3 years, the short-term capital gains are taxed at slab rates of the individual.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.