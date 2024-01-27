One of the oldest exchange traded fund (ETF) offerings of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex ETF - has now completed 21 years of its inception. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This index fund ETF has delivered an annualised return of 16.9 percent in the past two decades.

In other words, a lump sum investment of ₹1 lakh at the time of inception (January 10, 2003), as of December 31, 2023, would be approximately worth Rs. 26.4 lakhs.

During this time, the benchmark index S&P BSE SENSEX TRI has delivered a CAGR of 17.4 percent. This scheme with an AUM of ₹3,635 crore (as on Dec 31, 2023) has a tracking error of 0.04 percent (1-year) and an expense ratio of 0.03 per cent.

For the unversed, tracking error represents how closely the scheme has been successful in replicating its underlying index. Lower tracking error can help make the investment a balanced one.

The fund is managed by Kayzad Eghlim and Nishit Patel.

A new milestone Speaking on the completion of 21 years, Chintan Haria, Principal, Investment Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC says, “The journey of ICICI Prudential Sensex ETF is a story of the growth of the Indian equity market over the past two decades. We are pleased that investors who remained invested had a pleasant investment experience."

Today, with 29 ETF schemes catering to the various investment needs of an investor. Across various product categories, several of the ICICI Prudential ETF offerings have a relatively lower tracking error and expense ratios.

“Over the past few years, with the rise in the number of demat accounts and market participants, the interest in ETFs have significantly improved, especially, when it comes to taking exposure to benchmark indices. This has been the result of improving investor awareness among the masses and increasing comfort around including passive strategies as a part of one’s portfolio. We believe this trend will continue in the times ahead," Haria added.

Given that ETFs replicate the underlying index, the difference between the benchmark index returns and the scheme return is attributed to tracking error.

