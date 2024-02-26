Income Tax: Investing the equity proceeds in ELSS before March 31 will save you tax. 5 key provisions explained
One of the key incentives for investors to invest in these schemes is the tax savings they offer. Under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, investors are entitled to get a tax exemption of up to ₹1,50,000 against the investment made in ELSS funds.
As the financial year is set to end on March 31, tax payers would soon be seen scurrying around to invest in tax-free financial instruments in order to claim tax deduction. Besides term insurance, NSC, PPF and NPS, retail investors can invest in ELSS mutual funds as well.