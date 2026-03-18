India’s alternative investment funds (AIFs) are increasingly launching fund of funds (FoF) to work around the market regulator’s cap on the number of investors, which aims to prevent them from becoming too large and resembling mass retail products like mutual funds.
Fund of funds emerges as workaround to Sebi’s AIF cap of 1,000 investors
SummaryAIFs are increasingly using fund of funds (FoFs) to bring in more investors without breaching Sebi’s 1,000-investor cap, as each FoF counts as a single investor. The structure also helps package diversified strategies and attract global capital.
India’s alternative investment funds (AIFs) are increasingly launching fund of funds (FoF) to work around the market regulator’s cap on the number of investors, which aims to prevent them from becoming too large and resembling mass retail products like mutual funds.
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