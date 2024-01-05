India Calling: How should NRIs approach investing in Indian mutual funds?
NRIs must have a NRO or NRE bank account to invest in Indian mutual funds, as AMCs cannot accept foreign currency investments. All investments by NRIs are made in Indian Rupees.
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) often seek investment opportunities in India to secure financial stability for themselves and their families. The Indian market, known for its diverse investment options such as equities, mutual funds, fixed deposits, and debt funds, offers a promising avenue for wealth creation. This article explores the specifics of mutual fund (MF) investments in India for NRIs, highlighting the regulatory framework and the necessary steps to make informed decisions.