India may soon get its first ‘Total Market’ Index Fund

NSE factsheets further show that the Nifty Total Market Index is highly correlated with the Nifty 50 with a correlation of 0.98. Readers should note that a correlation of 1 means movement of two variables that is in lock-step. The Nifty Total Market Index has 1-year and 5-year returns of 63.82% and 16.63% (CAGR) respectively. This is very close to the Nifty 50 returns of 58.54% and 16.82% respectively. This is because a market cap-based weightage provides an extremely high weightage to large companies in the index. However, the Total Market Index has slightly lower valuations than the Nifty 50.