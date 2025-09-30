India’s passive fund boom gets a niche makeover

“Lot of things are coming together for passive investing in India—beginner investors taking exposure to broad market passive portfolios low on unsystematic risks; evolved investors getting deeper access to certain pockets of the market vide thematic and sector passives; EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) herd effect drawing more investors; advisors being able to create customized baskets for their clients; AMCs (asset management companies) being ready on the shelf with varied offerings across buckets; index constructors being swift in making varied indices live; [and] new regulations supporting operational efficiency," said Shaily Gang, head of products at Tata Asset Management.