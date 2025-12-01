As Sebi pushes for efficiency in mutual funds ecosystem, distributors are put through the wringer
Srushti Vaidya , Apoorva Ajith 7 min read 01 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Mutual fund distributors face stagnation in growth despite a booming industry. A 2018 reduction in expense ratios and rising competition from fintech platforms have already squeezed distributor earnings—a recent proposal to reduce the ratio by 15 basis points is the latest challenge for them.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A rising tide does not lift all boats—an adage that mutual fund distributors will vouch for.
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story