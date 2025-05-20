What changed for India’s mutual fund industry in FY25. Here are the top trends
SummaryIndia's mutual fund industry experienced significant growth in FY25, according to an Amfi-Crisil report, with investors committing to longer terms despite market fluctuations and showing an increasing sophistication.
India’s mutual fund industry saw quite a few changes in 2024-2025, particularly in terms of the improving sophistication of investors. More investors ventured beyond regular and direct mutual funds to more complex, and potentially more rewarding, investment schemes despite the market volatility.
Overall, the Indian mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) jumped 23% to ₹65.7 trillion in FY25 from ₹53.4 trillion in the previous financial year, according to a joint report by the Association of Mutual Funds in India and Crisil Intelligence.
The report, however, pointed out that India’s mutual fund penetration (MF AUM-to-GDP)—while being at all-time high of 19.9% as on 31 March 2025—was still lower than that of many developed economies. “This indicates there is considerable scope for growth of the domestic MF industry," the report said.
Here are the Indian mutual fund industry’s top trends in FY25.