Inflows into equity schemes fell by 10 percent in September to ₹34,419 crore from ₹38,239 crore in the preceding month, reveals the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday. Meanwhile, inflows into mutual funds via systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit an all time high of ₹24,508.73 crore in Sept, shows the data.

Meanwhile, large cap funds saw a considerable fall of 54.6 percent from ₹3,901 crore in August to ₹1,769 crore in September.

Month Inflow into Equity ( ₹ crore) Inflow into debt ( ₹ crore) Sept 34,419 - 1,13,833.95 Aug 38,239 45,169 July 37,113 1,19,587

New SIPs The SIP contribution stood at an all-time high of ₹ 24,508.73 crores in Sept 2024 as against ₹ 23,547.34 crores in Aug 2024. The number of SIP accounts touched 9,87,44,171 in Sept 2024 as compared to 9,61,36,329 in Aug 2024

Last month, a total of 27 open ended mutual fund schemes were launched, raising a total of ₹ 14,575 crores.

Additionally, the number of new SIPs registered stood at 66,38,857.The SIP AUM is highest ever at ₹ 13,81,703.94 crores for September as compared to ₹ 13,38,944.73 crores for August.

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, says, “The industry assets rose to a new high, with an asset base of ₹67.09 lakh crore at the end of Sept 2024. The Mutual Fund industry is proud to reach milestone of 5,01,22,609 unique investors. This, along with folio count surpassing 21 crores, underscores the efforts taken by the AMCs and distributors to spread financial awareness. The steadily increasing SIP contribution of INR 24,508.73 crores in Sept 2024 highlights the shifting investor sentiment towards disciplined and long-term wealth accumulation."

