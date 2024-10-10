Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Mutual Funds: Inflows into equity schemes fell by around 10 percent in September, reveals AMFI data

Vimal Chander Joshi

Mutual funds: Debt schemes witnessed an outflow to the tune of 1,13,833.95 crore, reveals the latest AMFI data. Inflows into small cap schemes, meanwhile, stood at 3,070 crore in Sept in contrast to 3,209 crore in the preceding month of August.

Mutual Fund SIPs: The total amount collected through SIP during August 2024 stood at 23,547 crore

Inflows into equity schemes fell by 10 percent in September to 34,419 crore from 38,239 crore in the preceding month, reveals the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday. Meanwhile, inflows into mutual funds via systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit an all time high of 24,508.73 crore in Sept, shows the data.

Inflows into small cap schemes stood at 3,070 in Sept in contrast to 3,209 crore in the preceding month. However, inflows in mid cap schemes rose in Sept to 3,130 crore from 3,054 crore in August.

Meanwhile, large cap funds saw a considerable fall of 54.6 percent from 3,901 crore in August to 1,769 crore in September.

MonthInflow into Equity  ( crore)Inflow into debt ( crore)
Sept                                         34,419- 1,13,833.95
Aug                                      38,23945,169
July                                37,1131,19,587

As we can see in the table above, inflows into equity schemes stood at 34,419 crore and debt schemes saw an outflow of 1,13,833.95 crore in September, 2024.

New SIPs

The SIP contribution stood at an all-time high of 24,508.73 crores in Sept 2024 as against 23,547.34 crores in Aug 2024. The number of SIP accounts touched 9,87,44,171 in Sept 2024 as compared to 9,61,36,329 in Aug 2024

Last month, a total of 27 open ended mutual fund schemes were launched, raising a total of 14,575 crores.

Additionally, the number of new SIPs registered stood at 66,38,857.The SIP AUM is highest ever at 13,81,703.94 crores for September as compared to 13,38,944.73 crores for August.

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, says, “The industry assets rose to a new high, with an asset base of 67.09 lakh crore at the end of Sept 2024. The Mutual Fund industry is proud to reach milestone of 5,01,22,609 unique investors. This, along with folio count surpassing 21 crores, underscores the efforts taken by the AMCs and distributors to spread financial awareness. The steadily increasing SIP contribution of INR 24,508.73 crores in Sept 2024 highlights the shifting investor sentiment towards disciplined and long-term wealth accumulation."

In the month of August, open-ended equity mutual fund inflows rose by 3 per cent to 38,239.16 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and occasionally on overseas education. He can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
