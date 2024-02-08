Inflows into equity mutual funds hit ₹21,781 crore in January 2024; top 6 highlights
According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), inflows into open-ended equity funds surged by 28% to reach ₹21,780.56 crore in January. This marks the 35th consecutive month of positive inflows into equity funds, starting from March 2021.