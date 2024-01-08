Inflows into equity mutual funds hit ₹17,000 crore in December 2023, showing 9% jump: AMFI data
Out of the total equity inflow in mutual funds, nearly ₹3,857 crore was seen in smallcaps and ₹4,259 crore in sectoral funds. The SIP figure stood at ₹17,610 crore in December, AMFI data revealed.
Equity mutual funds saw an inflow of nearly ₹17,000 crore in the month of December, revealed the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message