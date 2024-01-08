Equity mutual funds saw an inflow of nearly ₹17,000 crore in the month of December, revealed the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of the total equity inflow, nearly ₹3,857 crore was into small-cap mutual funds vis-a-vis ₹3,699 crore in the previous month. At the same time, mid-cap funds saw a fall from ₹2,665 crore in November to a nearly half figure of ₹1,393 crore in December.

Multi-cap funds saw an inflow of ₹1,851 crore in December, while large-cap funds witnessed an outflow of ₹280.9 crore.

The systematic investment plan (SIP) figure saw an inflow of ₹17,610 crore in December, AMFI data revealed.

"We have seen continued increase in equity investment. There was massive inflow of ₹4,259 crore in sectoral funds. However, there was some reduction in mid cap funds but the momentum is there. There are multiple reasons for the same. Inflationary pressure is less, economy is doing well which is reflected in the markets," said Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI.

Hybrid mutual funds saw an inflow of ₹15,009 crore, out of which, arbitrage funds saw an inflow of ₹10,645 crore, and equity savings saw an inflow of ₹1,080 crore and multi asset allocation saw an inflow of ₹2,420 crore.

Index funds saw an inflow of ₹703 crore and other ETFs witnessed an inflow of ₹200 crore while gold ETFs received ₹88 crore.

Some of the key figures for Dec are as follows 1. Mutual Fund Folios reached an all-time high of 16,48,90,272 in the month of December 2023 as compared to 16,18,14,583 for the month of November 2023.

2. SIP contribution stood at an all-time high of ₹ 17,610.16 crores in December 2023

3. The number of SIP accounts stood at highest ever 7,63,65,924 in December 2023 compared to 7,44,13,903 in November 2023

4. The SIP AUM stood at ₹ 9,95,925.39 crores for December 2023 compared to ₹ 9,31,333.09 crores for November 2023.

5. Number of new SIPs registered in December 2023 were 40,32,643. Number of SIP matured/discontinued/paused were 20,80,622.

New fund offers During the month, a total of 21 new fund offers were launched garnering a total of ₹9,872 crore.

Out of these, 14 were open ended schemes which together received a funding of ₹7,812 crore and seven were closed-ended schemes garnering a total of ₹2,060 crore. There were six sectoral/thematic mutua fund launches in December 2023 that garnered a total of ₹6,321 crore and two hybrid funds which together added ₹1,228 crore.

There was one new children's fund which raised ₹32 crore and 3 index funds which ₹167 crore, one fund of funds investing overseas that garnered ₹56 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

