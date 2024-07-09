Hello User
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Inflows into equity mutual funds rose 17% to 40,608 crore, SIPs hit 21,262 crore in June: AMFI

Inflows into equity mutual funds rose 17% to ₹40,608 crore, SIPs hit ₹21,262 crore in June: AMFI

Vimal Chander Joshi

Inflows into equity mutual funds rose 17 percent to 40,608 crore as compared to 34,697 crore in May.

Mutual fund inflows via systematic investment plans (SIPs) touched 21,262 crore in June as compared to 20,904 crore in May.

Inflows into equity mutual funds rose 17 percent to 40,608 crore as compared to 34,697 crore in May. Consequently, total assets under management (AUMs) of equity mutual funds hit around 27.68 lakh crore as on June 30, 2024, revealed the AMFI data. The corresponding data at May 31 stood at 25.39 lakh crore.

Contribution via systematic investment plans (SIPs) touched 21,262 crore as compard to 20,904 crore in May, the data releaded by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) revealed.

Number of new SIPs registered during June stood at 55,12,962. Closing balance of number of SIP accounts stood at 8,98,66,962.

It is noteworthy that equity inflows in the month of April stood at 18,917 crore. In terms of debt mutual funds, total outflow stood at 1,07,357 crore vis-à-vis an inflow of 42,295 crore in May.

Month                 SIP inflow ( crore)
June                                    21,262
May                                    20,904
April                                 20,371
March                  19,271

Categories of equity mutual funds

Inflows into large cap mutual funds touched 970 crore as compared to 663 crore in May. At the same time, inflows into mid cap funds hit 2,527 crore as compared to 2,605 crore. Also, inflows into small cap funds touched 2,263 crore vis-à-vis 2,724 crore in the preceding month.

Highest inflow among equity schemes of 22,351 crore was seen in sectoral funds. This was followed by multi cap funds which saw an inflow of 4,708 crore. Flexi cap schemes witnessed an inflow of 3,058 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vimal Chander Joshi

Vimal writes on personal finance, blockchain and education. Can be reached at vimal.joshi@htmedialabs.com
