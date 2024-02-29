Inflows into equity mutual funds surged for 35th month in a row: Report
Equity funds saw a 28 per cent surge in inflows, reaching ₹21,780 crore in January. This marked the 35th consecutive month of positive inflows into equity funds, starting from March 2021, stated the Vintage Wealth Products Report for February.
Thanks to a considerable surge in mutual fund inflows, total mutual funds’ assets under management (AUM) hit a whopping ₹52.74 lakh crore last month against ₹50.78 lakh crore in December 2023.
