Inflows into mutual fund SIPs continue to spike. These are the 5 key reasons

Inflows into systematic investment plans (SIPs) of mutual funds spiked to ₹ 18,838 crore in Jan 2024, reflecting a jump of 36% in just one year. Consequently, total SIP assets under management have touched the highest-ever figure of ₹ 10.26 lakh crore.

Inflows into systematic investment plans (SIPs) of mutual funds have jumped to ₹18,838 crore in Jan 2024, reflecting a jump of 36 percent in just one year’s time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A year prior to this, the corresponding figure for SIP inflow stood at ₹11,517 crore and two years before, inflows into SIPs stood at ₹8,023 crore.

Consequently, total SIP assets under management (AUM) have touched ₹10.26 lakh crore, 43 percent in just nine months when it stood at ₹7.17 lakh crore, shows the AMFI data. At the same time, the number of new SIPs registered hit a milestone of 51,84,057 in January 2024. In fact, the number of SIP accounts was also the highest ever at 7,91,71,394 last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It's a positive trend but in our view, we are just scratching the surface since the penetration of mutual funds in India is barely 5 percent only. Most investors have realised that equity is important for wealth creation and SIP is the right tool to invest," says G Pradeepkumar, CEO of Union Asset Management Company.

Jan data SIP inflow ( ₹ crore) Increase (%) 2023-24 18,838 36% 2022-23 13,856 20% 2021-22 11,517 43% 2020-21 8,023 --

(Source: AMFI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total AUM of SIP inflow has jumped to ₹10.26 lakh crore, whereas it stood at ₹7.17 lakh crore merely nine months ago.

These are the key reasons for the spike: 1. Bull run: A large number of investors have invested during the 1.: A large number of investors have invested during the bull run to make the most of the rally, particularly in equity schemes.

2. Investing discipline: Increasingly, investors have made handsome gains in the recent past, thus incentivising the habit of investing on a regular basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Investors understand that mutual funds offer risk management better than direct equity. They also know that SIP provides the benefit of Rupee Cost Averaging," says Preeti Zende, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services.

3. Exposure and awareness: A number of awareness activities are conducted on a regular basis to teach investors about the benefits of regular investing via SIPs.

4. Long term financial goals: Those who have long term financial goals have increasingly raised their exposure to equity and in mutual funds in general. This has led to continuous jumps in the SIP amounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Higher retail participation: It is interesting to note that most new mutual fund investors are retail investors. The latest AMFI data shows that equity-oriented schemes derive 88 percent of their assets from individual investors.

Additionally, individual investors now hold a relatively higher share of mutual fund industry assets i.e., 60.1 percent in January 2024 as compared to 57.3 percent in Jan 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!