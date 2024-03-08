International Women’s Day: Indian women beat men in SIP investments, shows study
Among women, 39.3% commence investing in their 20s, and 41% initiate investments in their 30s. Notably, 71% of these women maintain their investments for a period exceeding five years.
More and more women are actively managing and shaping their financial destinies. This trend is apparent in a recent FinEdge (a tech-enabled investment management company) report, which underscores that a minimum of 40% of women in the country are emerging as new investors. They are initiating investments at an early stage, opting for instruments such as systematic investment plans (SIPs), and placing a strong emphasis on prioritizing retirement. This marks a significant shift in the financial landscape, challenging the conventional association of financial management solely with men’s behaviour.