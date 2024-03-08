More and more women are actively managing and shaping their financial destinies. This trend is apparent in a recent FinEdge (a tech-enabled investment management company) report, which underscores that a minimum of 40% of women in the country are emerging as new investors. They are initiating investments at an early stage, opting for instruments such as systematic investment plans (SIPs) , and placing a strong emphasis on prioritizing retirement. This marks a significant shift in the financial landscape, challenging the conventional association of financial management solely with men’s behaviour.

The report underscores that women are emerging as dedicated and disciplined investors, with an average amount of ₹4,483 per individual SIP investment. This surpasses the average of ₹3,992 observed among their male counterparts.

Beyond contributing higher average monthly investments, women also allocate more funds toward their goals. On average, women invest ₹14,347 per month in various SIPs, surpassing the ₹13,704 allocated by men. “It is evident from the study that women are not only investing more, but they are also investing smarter," said Harsh Gahlaut, CEO, FinEdge.

Of the women who commence investing, 39.3% begin in their 20s, and 41% initiate investments in their 30s. Remarkably, 71% of these women remain invested for a period exceeding five years. In the year 2023, a notable 41% of the new investors at FinEdge were female.

“By allocating a higher percentage of their monthly income towards their financial goals, women are taking proactive steps towards securing their financial future and achieving long-term success," added Gahlaut.

Goal-oriented investing has become a focal point for female investors, with a particular emphasis on priorities like retirement and children’s education. The report also provided insights into the fact that approximately 44% prioritize retirement planning, while 35% allocate funds specifically for their children’s education.

