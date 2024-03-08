Among women, 39.3% commence investing in their 20s, and 41% initiate investments in their 30s. Notably, 71% of these women maintain their investments for a period exceeding five years.

More and more women are actively managing and shaping their financial destinies. This trend is apparent in a recent FinEdge (a tech-enabled investment management company) report, which underscores that a minimum of 40% of women in the country are emerging as new investors. They are initiating investments at an early stage, opting for instruments such as systematic investment plans (SIPs), and placing a strong emphasis on prioritizing retirement. This marks a significant shift in the financial landscape, challenging the conventional association of financial management solely with men’s behaviour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report underscores that women are emerging as dedicated and disciplined investors, with an average amount of ₹4,483 per individual SIP investment. This surpasses the average of ₹3,992 observed among their male counterparts.

Beyond contributing higher average monthly investments, women also allocate more funds toward their goals. On average, women invest ₹14,347 per month in various SIPs, surpassing the ₹13,704 allocated by men. “It is evident from the study that women are not only investing more, but they are also investing smarter," said Harsh Gahlaut, CEO, FinEdge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the women who commence investing, 39.3% begin in their 20s, and 41% initiate investments in their 30s. Remarkably, 71% of these women remain invested for a period exceeding five years. In the year 2023, a notable 41% of the new investors at FinEdge were female.

“By allocating a higher percentage of their monthly income towards their financial goals, women are taking proactive steps towards securing their financial future and achieving long-term success," added Gahlaut.

Goal-oriented investing has become a focal point for female investors, with a particular emphasis on priorities like retirement and children’s education. The report also provided insights into the fact that approximately 44% prioritize retirement planning, while 35% allocate funds specifically for their children’s education. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

