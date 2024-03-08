International Women’s Day: Women fund manager count same as last year, only 13% assets handled by them, says Morningstar
The latest Morningstar report findings reveal that out of 473 fund managers, 42 are women, showing no increase compared to the previous year. However, there has been a steady rise in the overall number of fund managers from 428 last year.
The latest Morningstar report findings reveal that out of 473 fund managers, 42 are women, showing no increase compared to the previous year. However, there has been a steady rise in the overall number of fund managers from 428 last year. As a result, the percentage of women fund managers has also dipped from 9.81 percent a year ago to 8.88 percent.