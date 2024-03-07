International Women's Day 2024: How can investing in a mutual fund scheme empower women financially?
Financially literate women can achieve long-term goals by investing wisely in mutual funds. MFs provide options for equity, debt, and hybrid schemes to suit different risk profiles.
World of women is evolving every day. We aspire to be self-reliant and independent. We have the potential to nurture colourful dreams and achieve difficult goals in life. And we realise that financial freedom is one of the most important things we must have to chase our dreams.