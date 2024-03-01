Investors who prefer low risk may invest in fixed-income schemes, says Nityanand Prabhu of LIC Mutual Fund
An actively managed scheme should be assessed based on its performance across market cycles, quality of portfolio fund manager background, and investment track record.
Investors should see if a fund manager has captured the upside when the market is in an uptrend and also managed to contain the downside in a falling market, says Nityanand Prabhu, Executive Director & Business Head, LIC Mutual Fund.
