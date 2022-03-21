Kotak Mahindra MF launched Kotak Nifty 100 Low Vol 30 ETF

As per the NSE Indices’ information about the index, the NIFTY 100 Low Volatility 30 Index aims to measure the performance of the low volatile securities in the large market capitalisation segment. The securities are selected from the NIFTY 100 index and should be available for trading in the derivatives segment (F&O). The selection of securities and their weights in NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 is based on volatility. The volatility of the securities is calculated as the standard deviation of daily price returns for last one year.