Kotak MF first to lift curbs on investing in small-cap fund following elections, earnings growth

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund resumed subscription of units in Kotak Small Cap Fund via lump sum Tuesday, four months after restricting purchases, with the investment climate improving after the Lok Sabha elections and faster corporate earnings growth in the segment.

“Fresh subscriptions through lumpsum investment, systematic investment plan, systematic transfer plan, frequency or such other special products in the units of Kotak Small Cap Fund shall be accepted with effect from July 2,” the fund said in a statement on its website on 1 July.

"Since the election event is over and small-cap earnings are growing faster than large-caps, we are reopening the fund to lump sums. SIPs were already allowed,” said Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management. “We reiterate that investors should moderate expectations from this segment, keep a long time frame, and practice asset allocation.”

Kotak is the first to remove the curbs that were introduced with effect from March 4. Apart from Kotak, small-cap schemes from the Tatas, ICICI Prudential, and Nippon had stopped accepting fresh inflows on concerns over high valuations in the small-cap space after a massive run-up and limited opportunities to deploy funds.

“Most small-cap funds suspended acceptance of fresh inflows citing limited deployment opportunities, especially on account of the perception of stretched valuations. Back then, along with a variety of macro events on the horizon, the general election was a key variable that the overall macros were highly sensitive to,” said Nirav Karkera, head of research at Fisdom. “The latest set of earnings posted and incremental confidence on macros seem to have extended support to the investment case for several pockets in the small-cap segment.”

The market regulator had asked small-cap funds and mid-cap funds to carry out stress tests to gauge their liquidity situation.

According to Value Research, Kotak Small Cap Fund delivered a return of 46% in the past 12 months and manages assets of Rs15,283 crore.