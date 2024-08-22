Mutual Funds News Today Live Updates on August 22, 2024: NFO Alert: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches Nifty India Defence Index Fund. Should you invest?

Mutual Funds News Today Live Updates on : From early beginners to aggressive investors, it is impossible to ignore mutual funds while planning a long-term investment strategy. Similarly, it is unthinkable to manage mutual fund investments without Livemint’s coverage of MF news, returns, NAVs, fund managers, SIP, NFOs, equity MFs, and other mutual fund schemes. Mutual fund portfolios include stocks, bonds, and other securities that are managed by professional fund managers. Including MF in your investment portfolio helps in diversification, risk reduction, increasing returns, and availing tax benefits. Here, we provide real-time updates on the mutual fund industry so that you can enhance your investment with low-risk and better returns. Catch LIVE updates on the mutual fund industry here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Mutual Funds India News Today Live: NFO Alert: Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund launches Nifty India Defence Index Fund. Should you invest?
Read the full story here
- The key constituents of the Nifty India Defence Index Fund, as on July 15, 2024, include Bharat Electronics (19.08%), Hindustan Aeronautics (18.28%), Solar Industries India (15.07%), Cochin Shipyard (10%), Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders (8.38%), Bharat Dynamics (7.66%) and Data Patterns (5.18%)