Mutual Funds News Today Live Updates on August 27, 2024: Zerodha Fund House highlights surge in SIP adoption, up 89% from March 2022; discusses benefits of step-up SIPs

From early beginners to aggressive investors, it is impossible to ignore mutual funds while planning a long-term investment strategy. Mutual fund portfolios include stocks, bonds, and other securities that are managed by professional fund managers. Including MF in your investment portfolio helps in diversification, risk reduction, increasing returns, and availing tax benefits.
27 Aug 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Mutual Funds India News Today Live: Zerodha Fund House highlights surge in SIP adoption, up 89% from March 2022; discusses benefits of step-up SIPs
- Zerodha Fund House data indicates a surge in SIP accounts and contributions, with assets under management representing 20% of the mutual fund industry. Step-Up SIPs, by increasing contributions with income growth, can help investors build substantial wealth over time.