Mutual Funds News Today Live Updates on August 28, 2024: 63 new passive mutual funds launched in past 7 months, why are they getting popular among investors?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Mutual Funds News Today Live Updates on August 28, 2024: Get the fastest updates on NFO, SIP, fund managers, and mutual funds scheme announcements here. Catch our live coverage of the industry to stay updated with the latest mutual funds news that made headlines today and has a direct impact on your investment strategy.

Mutual Funds News Today Live Updates on : From early beginners to aggressive investors, it is impossible to ignore mutual funds while planning a long-term investment strategy. Similarly, it is unthinkable to manage mutual fund investments without Livemint’s coverage of MF news, returns, NAVs, fund managers, SIP, NFOs, equity MFs, and other mutual fund schemes. Mutual fund portfolios include stocks, bonds, and other securities that are managed by professional fund managers. Including MF in your investment portfolio helps in diversification, risk reduction, increasing returns, and availing tax benefits. Here, we provide real-time updates on the mutual fund industry so that you can enhance your investment with low-risk and better returns. Catch LIVE updates on the mutual fund industry here.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Aug 2024, 09:58 AM IST Mutual Funds India News Today Live: 63 new passive mutual funds launched in past 7 months, why are they getting popular among investors?

  • Mutual Funds: A total of 106 new fund offers (NFOs) were launched by numerous mutual fund houses in the first seven months comprising 63 in the passive category
