Mutual Funds News Today Live Updates on September 6, 2024: Best mutual funds: These flexi caps gave over 20% annualised returns in the past 5 years, should you invest?

Mutual Funds News Today Live Updates on : From early beginners to aggressive investors, it is impossible to ignore mutual funds while planning a long-term investment strategy. Similarly, it is unthinkable to manage mutual fund investments without Livemint’s coverage of MF news, returns, NAVs, fund managers, SIP, NFOs, equity MFs, and other mutual fund schemes. Mutual fund portfolios include stocks, bonds, and other securities that are managed by professional fund managers. Including MF in your investment portfolio helps in diversification, risk reduction, increasing returns, and availing tax benefits. Here, we provide real-time updates on the mutual fund industry so that you can enhance your investment with low-risk and better returns. Catch LIVE updates on the mutual fund industry here.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Sep 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Mutual Funds India News Today Live: Best mutual funds: These flexi caps gave over 20% annualised returns in the past 5 years, should you invest?
Read the full story here
- Best mutual funds: These dozen-odd flexi cap mutual funds gave over 20 percent annualised return in the past 5 years. There are 39 schemes in the category of flexi cap funds with total AUM of ₹4.20 lakh crore as on July 31, 2024